City police crack two cases of assault on their personnel, arrests five

July 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

City police have cracked two cases where city police personnel were assaulted earlier this week and arrested a total of five people.

Banaswadi Police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable over a no-parking case in HRBR Layout. While the constable was assaulted on Wednesday evening, the accused were arrested on Friday.

Umesh, a constable with Banaswadi Traffic Police Station was on his rounds Wednesday evening, when he found a car parked in a no-parking zone and put a wheel lock. The owner of the car called the number on the wheel lock to reach Umesh.

The accused reportedly said that they were rushing to a hospital for a medical emergency and had parked in a hurry and requested him to open the wheel lock. Mr. Umesh claimed that he returned and immediately opened the wheel lock and did not even book a case as it was a case of a medical emergency - the wife of the car owner had been rushed to a gastroenterology clinic.

However, Mr. Umesh said that two others who had accompanied the couple started brutally hitting him, and punched him multiple times. A mobile-recorded video of the assault has now gone viral on social media, where members of the public are seen being mute spectators as they assault the constable. This is even as the woman reportedly fell down due to weakness and ill health.

Banaswadi Police had taken up a case and arrested the two accused who assaulted the constable. They have been identified as Suleiman, 33, and Fahad, both residents of Govindapura.

In another case, Govindapura Police have arrested three persons, including an auto-driver, for allegedly assaulting a head-constable on July 18 in Govindapura. Mallaikarjun Naganura, a head constable with Mahadevapura Police Station, resides in Ganganagar and on Tuesday night at around 8:30 pm, he was returning home from work when the incident happened.

In his complaint, while he was returning home, he came across an auto-rickshaw from which music was being played very loudly, so he asked them to reduce the volume. However, he alleged that the three assaulted him, and one of them even dragged out an iron rod and was about to hit him, when traffic police rescued him. Police have now arrested Hemanth Kumar, Dhanush, and Sharath Kumar for the assault and have also seized the auto-rickshaw.

