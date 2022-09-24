City Police considering vehicle-free zone around Mysuru Palace during Dasara

The city police, which has already announced one-ways on several roads in the Central Business District of Mysuru City during Dasara festivities, is seriously examining the possibility of converting a road in the vicinity of Mysuru Palace into a vehicle-free zone.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said there is a growing demand from certain quarters to declare the roads around Mysuru Palace as vehicle-free zones during Dasara festival. The police, which is seriously examining the proposal, is studying the traffic gridlocks such a move will create. An announcement in the regard will be made in the next one or two days, he said.

Possibly, the road from Gun House Circle to KR Circle is likely to be declared a no-vehicle zone after 9 p.m. “We will reveal the details soon. Our appeal to the public is to come to witness the illumination around Mysuru Palace on foot as far as possible”, he said.

Another appeal made by Mr. Chandragupta to the general public is to use the underpass constructed from Dasara Exhibition Grounds to Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysuru Palace. The crossing of the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road bisecting Mysuru Palace and Doddakere Maidan was affecting the free flow of traffic. He also appealed to the motorists parking their vehicles in Doddakere Maidan to mandatorily use the underpass to reach the Mysuru Palace instead of crossing the road and affecting the traffic.

The vehicular traffic on roads around Mysuru Palace including New Sayyaji Rao Road, Bengaluru Nilgiri Road, Banumaiah Road, Thyagaraja Road, Chandragupta Road, Albert Victor Road etc. will be allowed only in one direction and parking will not be allowed on these roads.

Temporary bus stands

Meanwhile, the city Police has earmarked space for temporary bus stands for buses operating between the city and different destinations on October 4 and 5.

While buses operating on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route will halt at Sathagalli KSRTC bus stand, the buses operating between Mysuru and Hunsur, Bogadi and HD Kote will halt at Maharaja college grounds. Similiarly, the buses operating on the Mysuru-Nanjangud route will halt at Gundurao Nagar Maidan and the buses operating on Mysuru-Bannur and T. Narsipura route will halt at Lalitha Mahal Maidan.