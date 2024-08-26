Mysuru city police arrest four accused and recover stolen valuables worth ₹45 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mysuru city police have arrested four persons accused of 11 house break thefts (HBT) in different parts of Mysuru and Mandya districts and recovered valuables including gold ornaments and pistols worth a total of ₹45 lakh.

Briefing reporters in Mysuru on Monday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the CCB constituted a special team to investigate the theft of valuables worth ₹ 11.4 lakh taking place in Metagalli police station limits on June 6 this year.

After nabbing one of the accused in the case on July 16 on Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla, the CCB managed to arrest three more of his associates on August 21 based on the information provided by him.

During interrogation, the police learned that the accused were involved not only in the theft at Metagalli police station limits but a total of 11 such cases in Mysuru and other districts.

Valuables worth ₹45 lakh recovered from them included gold ornaments weighing around 551 grams, 1.4 kgs of silver articles, two cars, three two-wheelers, one pistol with live bullets, and two mobile phones. The police also recovered an iron rod, a screwdriver, and two pairs of hand gloves used to commit the crimes.

The arrest has helped the police crack five cases in Mysuru city and one each in Mysuru district and Mandya district, besides cases of extortion and vehicle theft in Mysuru city, Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru districts.

Ms. Seema Latkar said one of the accused was an alleged ganja peddler and the police have also recovered 4 kg and 66 grams of ganja besides one pistol and a car from him.

Police said the four accused, all of whom were related and hailed from Mysuru, were serial offenders. While the main accused had total of 36 cases booked against him in different parts of Karnataka including 21 chain snatching cases, the second accused was involved in 17 cases, and the third and fourth accused were involved in 18 and three cases respectively.

Cases had been booked against them in different police stations across Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, and Tumkur. The accused was released from Mysuru jail only in April this year, Ms. Latkar said.