City NGO UWBe signs pact with govt to improve quality of anganwadis in Karnataka 

Halappa Basappa Achar, State Minister for Women and Child Development and Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, United Way Bengaluru, signed the MOU for strengthening Anganwadi Centres in Karnataka on August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The MoU will benefit around 40 lakh children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years who are enrolled in 66,361 Anganwadis in 24 districts in the state

United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), an NGO focused on social issues signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Government of Karnataka for strengthening Anganwadi centres in the state on August 4, 2022.

The move was aimed at ensuring quality childhood care and development among children up to six years and enhancing the quality of Anganwadi centres across the state, said UWBe.

The NGO would work with 66,361 Anganwadi centres in the state and directly benefit around 40 lakh children — 21.16 lakh children between the age group of 6 months to 3 years and 18.67 lakh children between 3 years and 6 years.

Creating safe and child-friendly Anganwadis

Priyanka Mary Francis, Director, WCD, said, “We are focused on equipping Anganwadi Centres that need immediate attention as per the grading system to help them become safe and child-friendly, also equipping ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) functionaries with teaching skills as per National Early Childhood Care & Education guidelines and thereby creating a significant impact on the health, well-being and developmental domains of children that will benefit communities at large.”

Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director of UWBe, said, “The first few years of life are the foundation towards healthy growth and development of children.’‘

According to UWBe, the initiative would focus on improving nutrition and healthcare services in Anganwadi centres; enhancing pre-school experience of children at Anganwadis and improving the overall quality of Anganwadi workers/teachers so they can better equip the children for schooling.