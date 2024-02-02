Mysuru city horologist no more

February 02, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysore-based horologist M.S. Chandrashekar Iyer passed away at a private hospital here on Friday due to age-related complications. He was 91. He leaves behind his wife, son and two daughters. The last rites were performed today.

A resident of Chamarajapuram in Mysuru, Mr. Iyer used to deliver lectures in Mysuru and Bengaluru and also in other cities on various platforms on the subject of horology and explain on the working of wristwatches and clocks.

Having watched the clock tower or Dodda Gadiyara in Mysuru since his childhood, Mr. Iyer used to help the local authorities whenever the clock tower witnessed problems, saying that it was the timekeeper of the city and it needed to be brought back to life. He used to describe it as an architectural marvel.