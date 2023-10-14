City gears up for Dasara, a slew of events to be inaugurated on Sunday

October 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The city is geared up for its annual tryst with Dasara to showcase the culture and traditions of the State from October 15 to 24 and the inauguration will take place at Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Law and Tourism H.K. Patil, Minister for Transport and Muzurai Ramalinga Reddy, and others will be present and the inauguration will be conducted by musician Hamsalekha.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Dasara cultural programmes at the palace at 7 p.m. and also confer the prestigious State Sangeeth Vidwan Award to Dr. Padmamurthy for her contribution to the field of classical music.

The Dasara Film Festival will also be inaugurated on Sunday by H.C. Mahadevappa at Kalamandira at 11.30 a.m. while the Dasara flower show will be thrown open to the public at Kuppanna Park at 12.30 p.m.

The food mela which has emerged to be among the more popular events enabling people to get a taste of culinary delights from across Karnataka and India, will be inaugurated at 1 p.m. at Scouts and Guides Grounds by Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is also slated to inaugurate the Dasara Wrestling Competition at Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium at 4 p.m. while the Dasara exhibition will be inaugurated at 4.30 p.m.,Yoga Dasara will kick off at the Senate Bhavan of the University of Mysore at 5 p.m., and a sculptural exhibition will also be thrown open to the public at Kalamandira from 5 p.m.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate Navaratri Rangothsava at Kalamandira at 5.30 p.m. while the city illuminations will be switched on by Minister for Power K.J. George at 6.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills where the inauguration will take place, is getting decked up with floral decoration and the Utsava Murthy or the deity used for procession, has been polished and readied for the floral offerings to signal the commencement of Dasara.