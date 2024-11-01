City Corporation resolves to set up panel to probe into unfinished projects in Kalaburagi

After a heated debate over buildings that have remained unfinished even after the stipulated time for completing the work has lapsed, Kalaburagi City Corporation has decided to constitute a committee to look into the issue.

The issue was taken up for discussion after the former Mayor and Congress member Syed Ahmad raised it in the general body meeting and presented several documents.

At a point, the ruling Congress members appeared to be embarrassed to see their own party members raising the issue with authentic documents. The debate which involved heated arguments by ruling and Opposition members ended only after Mayor Yallappa Naikodi announced that a panel will be constituted to look into the issue.

“The corporation has taken up the construction of many commercial buildings in the city, including commercial complexes and flower market. However, many of them have remained unfinished even years after their stipulated time has lapsed. Work on nine buildings remains incomplete even five years after their commencement. Such inordinate delay is incurring huge losses to the civic body. Work on the mutton market started in 2016-17 and it has not yet been completed. Temporary sheds were built for flower vendors but they have not been distributed among beneficiaries,” Mr. Ahmad said, just as the general body meeting started in the morning.

Mr. Ahmad also pointed out that there are certain cases where the civic body has taken up construction work on sites that did not belong to it forcing the stakeholders to approach court.

“Certain commercial complexes are completed, such as one in Maktampura with 120 shops. However, traders did not show any interest in taking the shops on rent as complex lacks even basic amenities. Now, the place is used by miscreants for their illegal activities. Some people have moved court against the construction of platforms near Kanni Market for street vendors as they have been built on plots that did not belong to the civic body. Planning and taking up multiple construction projects even when not having enough funds is one of the biggest problems of the civic body. Stringent action should be taken against all officers concerned for such irresponsible work,” Mr. Ahmad said.

Just as Mr. Ahmad raised the issue with enough details, Opposition leader Sachin Honna, members Vishal Dargi, Vijayakumar Sevalani and Shivanand Pisti joined voices and demanded a detailed probe into the whole issue.

In his response, Yallappa Naikodi also agreed to the objections by stating that the civic body will have got permanent revenues from the one big building in the market if it were completed on time. He also directed the officials to focus on completing the ongoing construction project within the stipulated time. The debate on the issue ended after he announced that a panel will be constituted to probe into the projects that remained incomplete even five years after the commencement of the construction work.