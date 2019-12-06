City corporation fined for not collecting solid waste

The Shivamogga District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has imposed an amount of ₹50,000 as fine on the Shivamogga City Corporation for its failure to collect solid waste from a house in Alkola locality in the city.

D. Raju, a resident of Alkola, had paid an amount of ₹600 as fee to the corporation for solid waste collection for the year 2016-17, 2017-18 and an amount of ₹1,200 for the year 2018-19. In the complaint lodged with the forum on June 6, 2019, Mr. Raju alleged that though he had paid the fees for solid waste collection, the corporation had failed to provide him the service. The complainant had alleged that though he had brought the issue to the notice of the Commissioner of the corporation twice, no action was taken.

After the hearing and examination of the records furnished by the complainant, the forum came to the conclusion that there was dereliction of service by the corporation and negligence on its part to rectify anomalies in service. The forum had passed an order on December 6 directing the commissioner to pay an amount of ₹50,000 to the complainant for the mental agony he had suffered due to dereliction of service by six weeks.