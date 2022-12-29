City college win’s men’s athletic overall championship

The SBRR Mahajana First Grade College won the Men’s Athletics Overall Championship of University of Mysore for the year 2022-23. The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the varsity.
December 29, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST
The SBRR Mahajana First Grade College won the Men’s Athletics Overall Championship of University of Mysore for the year 2022-23. The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the varsity.
