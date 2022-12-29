City college win’s men’s athletic overall championship

December 29, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The SBRR Mahajana First Grade College won the Men’s Athletics Overall Championship of University of Mysore for the year 2022-23. The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the varsity. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.