City bus services to ORR in Mysuru flagged off

Bus connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Mysuru has now been realised with the flagging off of the buses run by the city division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations here.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these years there were no direct bus services operated on the ORR, connecting its junctions. Now, with the launch of services, connectivity has been established, even to some of the localities that have come up beyond the ring road.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa flagged off the buses in the presence of former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Divisional Controller (Mysuru city division) Veeresh H.T., and others.

In the beginning, the services will be launched on four routes although the ORR has spread across 42 kms. The buses are operated from City Bus Stand (CBS). The four routes include city bus stand to Parasaiyyanahundi, Dattagalli, Bogadi, Hinkal, Kalamandira, Metropole Circle and CBS; CBS, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Hinkal, Manipal Hospital, Highway Circle and CBS; CBS, Highway Circle, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sathagalli bus-stand, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarabad and CBS; CBS, Nanjumalige, Parassaiyanahundi, Najangud ORR junction, Uttanahalli, T. Narsipur junction, Deve Gowda circle and Nazarabad.

A total of 14 trips are run on each route and the KSRTC has appealed to the commuters to patronage the services which have been launched keeping their convenience in mind connecting some stretches of the ORR, the KSRTC authorities said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.