ADVERTISEMENT

City bus services to ORR in Mysuru flagged off

Published - August 15, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

All these years there were no direct bus services operated on the ORR, connecting its junctions

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa flagging off KSRTC bus services on Outer Ring Road in Mysuru on Thursday. Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, and senior officials are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Bus connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Mysuru has now been realised with the flagging off of the buses run by the city division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations here.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these years there were no direct bus services operated on the ORR, connecting its junctions. Now, with the launch of services, connectivity has been established, even to some of the localities that have come up beyond the ring road.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa flagged off the buses in the presence of former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Divisional Controller (Mysuru city division) Veeresh H.T., and others.

In the beginning, the services will be launched on four routes although the ORR has spread across 42 kms. The buses are operated from City Bus Stand (CBS). The four routes include city bus stand to Parasaiyyanahundi, Dattagalli, Bogadi, Hinkal, Kalamandira, Metropole Circle and CBS; CBS, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Hinkal, Manipal Hospital, Highway Circle and CBS; CBS, Highway Circle, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sathagalli bus-stand, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarabad and CBS; CBS, Nanjumalige, Parassaiyanahundi, Najangud ORR junction, Uttanahalli, T. Narsipur junction, Deve Gowda circle and Nazarabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 14 trips are run on each route and the KSRTC has appealed to the commuters to patronage the services which have been launched keeping their convenience in mind connecting some stretches of the ORR, the KSRTC authorities said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US