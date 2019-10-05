‘City bus crew must wear ID cards’

In a move to bring discipline in city bus operations, the Mangaluru city police have initiated the process of making it mandatory for city bus crew members to wear identity cards for easy identification.

Answering a question during the weekly phone-in programme here on Friday, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said the city police will work with the the DK Bus Operators’ Association and issue the cards. “We will verify their credentials and issue them,” Dr. Harsha said in reply to a caller who pointed to minor boys working as conductors.

Association president Dilraj Alva said the cards will mean that only qualified personnel discharge duty. It will also help commuters identify errant drivers and conductors. “The police have already issued notices to owners of private city buses, who will send details of the personnel to the police for further action.”

On a complaint that conductors are still not issuing tickets, Mr. Alva said the association has announced free rides for commuters in such an event. The association, he said, is finding it hard to make all private bus operators issue tickets.

Dr. Harsha said commuters who are not issued tickets can complaint to the association by sending details of the bus on WhatsApp to 7996999977. The commuters can also give details of the bus by calling the police control room on 100. “We have provisions to discipline errant personnel,” he said.

State Bus Owners’ Federation K. Rajavarma Ballal demanded effective action against the use of shrill horns in buses. Dr. Harsha instructed traffic police to issue notices to shops that sell shrill horns. “If the use of these horns is illegal, so is their sale. We will give time and then take legal action,” he said.

To a suggestion by a caller from Ballalbagh about the need to plant fruit-bearing trees along the path adjoining the Mangala Stadium, Dr. Harsha asked his officers to plant such saplings in the City Armed Reserve Grounds. “Even a small bunch of such trees brings good number of birds to the area,” he added.