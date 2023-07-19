ADVERTISEMENT

City-based drone startup deployed in Indonesia to explore critical minerals

July 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based drone startup has introduced drone-based geophysical surveys with Magnetometers and Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR) for mineral prospecting and exploration at Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sulawesi Islands. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

City-based drone startup Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd. has deployed drone-based geophysical surveys for prospecting and exploration of nickel, gold, bauxite, coal and other critical minerals at Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sulawesi Islands.

The startup has deployed MagArrow and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technologies, a UAV-enabled drone-based solution equipped with a non-radioactive laser-pumped cesium vapor total field scalar magnetometer.

This advanced system enables the mapping of shallow and deep-seated virgin mineral deposits, reaching depths of up to 1,000 to 1,500 m below ground level.

Geologists, geophysicists, and researchers can now conduct comprehensive studies of the earth’s strata for new and greenfield mineral discoveries in previously inaccessible areas, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy. The GPR adds great value to nickel, gold, bauxite and coal prospecting, with high precision.

Kalimantan Island, known for its unique and diverse ecosystems, poses significant challenges to traditional mining surveys due to its remote and difficult-to-access terrain. With the introduction of MagArrow and GPR, Squadrone offers a revolutionary solution that allows for geophysical surveying without adversely affecting the ecology of the region and minimising the need for human intervention. This technology marks a significant milestone in the field of mineral exploration in such environmentally sensitive areas.

Squadrone Infra and Mining with its expansion into Indonesia and plans to enter other regions of Southeast Asia and Africa, is set to contribute significantly to Net Zero operations and the sustainable development of the global mining industry.

