CITU tells working class to vote against BJP

April 24, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has given a call to the working class to defeat the BJP and its allied parties in the Lok Sabha elections as they are trying to mislead the people and divert their attention from real issues by raking up emotional ones.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, CITU State secretary K. Mahanthesh said that the Modi-led BJP government is making every effort to come back to power by making false promises. It has already made every possible attempt to divert the attention of the people from real issues such as inflation, unemployment and by creating the illusion of ushering in Ram Rajya, he said.

Mr. Mahanthesh said that corporate-funded godi media is making all-out efforts to create an impression that Mr. Modi will retain power for the third time in succession, while some even are trying to project him as a demigod.

The BJP is making all-out efforts to divide people and rule over them, while bringing all influential leaders into its fold through threat and offers. It is time for the working class to defeat its plans, he said.

He said that because of the pro-corporate policies of the BJP-led Central government, the life of the workers has been adversely affected and their rights are being taken away. Despite prolonged agitations, the government has failed to address the long-pending demands of the workers, he said.

The various steps taken by the BJP government at the Centre in the last decade clearly indicate that it is working for the rich and against the poor and the working class. Such being the case, it is the duty of the working class to reject the BJP outrightly by casting their votes in favour of the Congress, which is part of the INDI Alliance, he said.

Mr. Mahanthesh said that in accordance with the CITU’s all-India decision, it will support the candidature of Congress candidate Vinod Asuti in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

CITU office-bearers Mahesh Pattar, B.I. Iliger, Sunanda Chigari and Gurusiddappa Ambiger were present.

