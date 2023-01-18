CITU meet underlines need for persistent labour struggle on the lines of farmers’ protest

January 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The economic policies of the BJP government at the Centre came under sharp criticism from trade unions, especially on disinvestment of public sector undertakings and subsuming of 29 labour laws into four labour code at the 17th conference of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) that got under way here on Wednesday.

While the need for further unity among the trade unions was underlined, a consistent protest on the lines of farmers’ protest in Delhi was mooted to bring pressure on the government to roll back anti-workers policies, keeping in view the general elections to be held in 2024.

In his introductory address, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen described the Narendra Modi-led regime as being “anti-national, anti-people.” He said, “We not only have to fight for the rights of the working class, but also to defend our country. Defiance and resistance should be the way forward.”

Pointing out at laws that were changed during the pandemic, trampling the rights of farmers and workers, AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said that the “divisive agenda” of the BJP government should be stopped in 2024 elections.

Pledging support to the decisions to be taken at the CITU conference, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) General Secretary, Karnataka, V.P. Naganath, said, “It has become a one-man regime and there is a need for protest the way farmers took up their cause.” Concurring with Mr. Naganath, AIUTUC Vice President K. Somashekar said, “As many as 29 labour laws were turned into four labour code without any discussion with stakeholders. The farmers’ struggle forced the government to withdraw three farm laws. Why are we unable to do the same for workers’ rights?”

The tripartite mechanism has been given a go by, TUCC Secretary P. Rajendra Nair pointed out. The National Secretary of Labour Progressive Federation V. Venuswamy and General Secretary of SEWA Sonia George pointed out that the Indian Labour Conference, where labour issues are discussed, has not been convened by the BJP government since 2015.

While the AICCTU Secretary Clifton D’Rozario said that the Hindutva forces had contempt for workers rights and openly defended capitalism, General Secretary of UTUC Ashok Ghosh felt that 2024 elections provide an opportunity to change the situation.