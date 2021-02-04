CITU condemns cut in ICDS funding

Activists of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday against the curtailing of allocation to the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in the Union Budget.
They said that the allocation has been curtailed by 30 per cent resulting in slashing of the funds by ₹1400 crore. This comes at a time when malnutrition was on the high among children resulting in stunted growth, according to CITU.
It said the midday meals for children was integral to the ICDS programme and slashing the budgetary provisions for the flagship scheme would have long-term ramification.
The CITU pointed out that a recent survey had indicated that malnutrition in the country had increased during the period 2014-19 while UNICEF has stated that 3 lakh children below the age of 5 years die of malnutrition and hunger. In all 8.88 crore children in India exhibit signs of stunted growth.
The budget also came under flak for not recognising the works of the anganwadi workers who, the CITU said, were at the forefront of the war against the pandemic. But the government has ‘insulted’ them by choosing to ignore their contributions and not announcing a hike in their salaries, according to CITU.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath