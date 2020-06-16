CITU activists, farmers stage protests against Centre

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protests here and at Malavalli on Tuesday to demand financial assistance and free foodgrains to the families of the poor and downtrodden.

The Centre should immediately announce a social security scheme of transferring ₹7,500 per month for a period of six months to all families outside the income-tax paying bracket, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) president, Mandya district unit, Malavalli Devi, demanded.

Ms. Devi and others led the protest in Malavalli and also urged the Centre to supply free foodgrains of 10 kg per individual per month for six months and increase the working days from the current 100 days to 200 days with enhanced wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the labourers.

The protestors, in Mandya, placed the same demands before the Centre and also demanded the coverage of MGNREGA to be extended to the urban poor to improve their financial stability during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Land reforms

They also raised slogans against the State government for introducing changes to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Puttamadu, Ramakrishna, Kumari and others led the protest.