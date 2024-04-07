CITU accuses Centre of destroying country’s secular fabric

April 07, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the ruling BJP-led Central government of destroying the secular and democratic environment of the country, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State unit president S. Varalakshmi appealed to the people to dethrone the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Ms. Varalakshmi appealed to the people not to vote for the BJP which has favoured a select group of big industrialists through its “pro-rich” policies.

Ms. Varalakshmi asked people to vote against the fascist BJP that has destroyed the principles of the Constitution, democracy and social justice in the country over the last one decade.

The working class too have suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime. “During this election we need to vote for a party that protects the interest of the working class and restore democracy,” she appealed.