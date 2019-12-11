‘Citizenship Amendment Bill is against secularism, equality, social inclusion’

Activists of Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) staged a protest on Wednesday opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Addressing the meet, T.N. Srinivas, former president of SDCC, said as the CAB proposes to accord citizenship on the basis of religion, it was against the principles of secularism, equality and social inclusion, the basic tenets of Indian Constitution. Terming the bill as discriminatory by nature and its passing in the Lok Sabha as unfortunate, he said that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had turned insensitive to the apprehensions of tribal communities in north eastern states and Muslims.

The protesters raised slogans alleging that the initiatives by the Centre — CAB as well as National Register of Citizens — were efforts to conduct tests of citizenship based on religion that was against democracy.

H.C. Yogish, member, Shivamogga City Corporation, SDCC members P.V. Vishwanath and Rame Gowda took part in the protest.