Citizens voice concerns over increasing lane violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

Accidents and lane violations are on the increase on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway. Citizens have been voicing their concerns on social media. One incident involved a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver going on the wrong side.

The police officials said several incidents of road accidents resulting from wrong-side driving, lane jumping, and speeding on the stretch had been reported.

On June 22 morning, a KSRTC bus was seen going in the wrong lane. Shreyas Belur, a social media user, recorded this incident and highlighted the driver’s reckless behaviour. KSRTC responded by confirming that an official complaint had been filed.

“The bus driver wanted to avoid the toll. We have issued a notice, and the driver will face disciplinary action,” said R. Venugopal, Divisional Controller of the Bengaluru Central Division, KSRTC.

The Bengaluru Central Division lodged an FIR regarding the incident. When questioned about the rise in the number of accidents, Additional Director General of Police (Training, Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar said that cases were being registered thanks to heightened awareness, and there was no surge in cases. He emphasised that police vigilance has instilled confidence in the public, encouraging them to record and report traffic violations.

“In fact, the number of deaths on these roads has significantly decreased. They have come down to single digits — three this month, as opposed to previous months that reported over 20 deaths each month,” he said.

