Citizens up in arms against BDA’s plan to turn complexes into malls

The Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) move to turn seven of its complexes in prime areas into high-rise shopping malls has triggered anger with citizens questioning the authority’s failure to hold public consultation before taking such decisions.

The buildings, maintained by the BDA at prime locations, including Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, R.T. Nagar, and Sadashivanagar, will be demolished to pave the way for plush malls. The structures are leased to Bengaluru-based M-FAR developers, a consortium of Maverick Holdings and Embassy Group, which will redevelop the Indiranagar complex. The BDA is expected to earn ₹40 crore annually, about a 236% jump. According to sources, its annual earning at present stands at ₹ 11 crore.

The BDA will be collecting 30% from the total revenue of the developer in six places and 35% from Indiranagar. The lease period with the developers is 60 years.

The residents of Koramangala, HSR Layout, and Indiranagar have raised red flags against the project, which they term as privatisation of BDA properties. Residents are also concerned about various other issues arising out of shopping malls in these areas that have turned commercial hubs, illegally in many cases.

The conversion of complexes into 4 floor to 10 floor malls will increase the burden of traffic, consumption of electricity, water, noise pollution, waste management and others, said Swarna Venkataraman, member of I Change Indiranagar. The very fact that the BDA has not followed due process of holding public consultation is outrageous, she added. “We will not allow this happen as it will further worsen the situation in the city,” she said, adding that Indiranagar is already a developed area with multiple malls, shopping and entertainment complexes. “What is necessity to establish a new mall? This project will increase the influx of traffic in these areas which are already choked,” she said.

The HSR Layout Residents Welfare Association and Federation of HSR are drafting a letter of objection to the project. “The BDA complex here is located adjacent to a school. With the emergence of a mall, the children will have to bear the brunt of commercialisation,” said Shanti Tummala, a resident.

“The malls may have paid parking areas, but as is seen now, the cars will be parked in the residential lanes and by-lanes making it difficult for residents to move around. The waste generation will also go up in the area,” another resident pointed out..

A resident from Koramangala who did not wish to be named termed the idea of a new mall in the area a joke. “Koramangala is already saturated with malls, pubs, apartments and other shopping establishments. The new mall will increase consumption of electricity at whose cost? The residents will have to face power cuts just to provide supply to the mall, which is unnecessary. The BDA has to hold public consultations and withdraw this project,” said the resident.

On Saturday, Aam Admi Party held a press meet opposing the project. The State organising secretary of the party, Mohan Dasari, after visiting the Indiranagar BDA complex, said although about six years back, this plan was dropped, but the BDA has again revived this project which is detrimental on many fronts to the city.

BDA Commissioner, N. Jayaram was not available for response.

