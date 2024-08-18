Citizens throw two scooters from flyover after riders performed stunt

After a video of citizens throwing two scooters from a flyover at Adakamaranahalli village owing to the drivers allegedly performing a stunt on the road, the Nelamangala traffic police on Saturday registered a case against those who performed the stunt. The incident occurred on Independence Day.

The Madanayakanahalli police are expected to register a FIR against those who threw the vehicles for vandalism.

The Nelamangala traffic police said on the day of the incident, the police found two scooters lying damaged on the road. The police carried the vehicles to the station but a FIR was not registered as the owners did not turn up.

The police were also unaware that the vehicles were thrown from the flyover and came to know of it only after the video went viral. The police said when citizens stopped the vehicles, the riders fled the scene fearing that they would be beaten up.

A senior police official said that the flyover was a favourite spot for bikers to perform stunts. There were several complaints over the same and the traffic police had also carried out several special drives. “It appears that the public took the law into their hands,” the official said.

The police said after the video surfaced, the FIR was registered under relevant sections and they have contacted the owners of the vehicles.

“We have informed the vehicle owners to send the drivers at the time of the incident. We will question them and take necessary action as per the law,” the official added.