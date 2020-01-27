‘Citizens should know their responsibilities to their nation’

Asserting that India belongs to every citizen of the country, regardless of his caste, religion, creed and community, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that this very aspect makes India great and unique.

Delivering the Republic Day speech at the B.R. Ambedkar District Stadium here on Sunday, he said that while India belongs to people here, the people belong to India.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s book, India of my dreams, Mr. Patil said that in the book, Mahatma Gandhi mentions that while the poor have a voice to raise in India, it has no place for divisions such as upper or lower caste as it the nation for the people that gives equality.

“Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of such a nation that preaches, propagates and follows the rules of equality in all spheres and is without any gender bias,” he said.

He stated that a healthy democracy gives more importance to tolerance and shows respect to all citizens rather than speaking of mere geographical unity.

Not disputing the fact that the Constitution gives several rights to citizens, Mr. Patil, however, added that people should also know that they have responsibilities, along with rights, to their nation which would make a person a better citizen.

On the occasion, people from different walks of life who have made great contribution to society and achievements in various fields were honoured.