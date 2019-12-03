Citizens seek grant of forest land in Chikkamagaluru

The residents of Arasinaguppe, Venkatappa Nagar and Lakshmipura in Chikkamagaluru have begun a protest demanding grant of land after installing a bust of B.R. Ambedkar and putting up tents on a piece of forest land.

Around 60 families gathered at the forest land, under Survey Number 52 of Arasinaguppe, on Monday. They claimed that the land where they have put up tents is a grazing land (gomala) and should be allotted to them for cultivation. They demanded that senior officials of Chikkamagaluru come to the spot and address their demand. However, forest officers said that the land was a notified forest area and could not be granted to anyone. “It is part of 275 acres of protected forest area. The protesters have installed a bust of Dr. Ambedkar only to make the issue sensitive,” an officer said.

The district administration has deployed policemen at the spot to prevent untoward incidents. The Forest Department has registered a case against the protesters for trespassing.