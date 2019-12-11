Citizens must ensure human rights are not violated: Judge

It is the duty of every citizen to ensure that human rights are not violated and they are expected to raise their voice when such incidents happen, said District Principal and Sessions Judge Ishappa Bhute.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Human Rights Day programme here on Tuesday.

The Constitution ensures certain rights and privileges to all citizens.

The government has framed several laws to ensure that the human rights are not violated. Moreover, the judiciary too has interfered during cases of rights violations. The burden on authorities will be less if citizens follow these laws in their daily life. Certain sections of the society are more vulnerable to the violation of rights. Therefore, the citizens should alert the authorities concerned whenever they come across such instances,” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that human rights are the expanded version of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The youth and students should join hands in creating awareness against the violation of human rights, she said. Senior Counsel Basvapabhu Hoskeri delivered a special talks on human rights.

Dharwad Bar Association president B. S. Ghodase spoke.