Citizens’ meeting to ‘save Chamundi Hills’

A meeting has been convened by concerned citizens of Mysuru at the Institution of Engineers in the city on November 15 at 4 p.m. to “save Chamundi Hills’’. The meeting stems from the growing threat to the place owing to a slew of constructions at the top, widening of the approach road, proposal for a ropeway, loud thinking for a new dasoha bhavan etc.

There is growing concern among the people that the district in-charge Minister V. Somanna and other elected representatives have brushed aside environmental issues while announcing the “development projects’’.

They say what is at stake is the conservation of a natural lung space for the city which is fast turning into a concrete jungle. Though the activists objected to the construction of the multi-storeyed vehicle parking facility and commercial complex atop the hills by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Public Works Minister H. Mahadevappa and others, their concerns were brushed aside and no environmental impact assessment was done.

Environmentalists say Chamundi Hills, a treasure trove of biodiversity, is being vandalised in the name of human-centric development most of which is redundant. Chamundi Hills receives lakhs of tourists and a similar number of devotees from Mysuru and surrounding regions and the footfall has exceeded the carrying capacity.

There is a perception that the authorities should ban the entry of private vehicles so as to minimise traffic. But this is yet to be accepted though such an arrangement is in place during all Fridays of the Ashada season and helps reduce over-crowding, traffic congestion and pollution. A stretch of road to Chamundi Hills caved in due to a landslip during the recent rains. It should have served as a warning call to stop further projects but Mr. Somanna opined that the ropeway will help reduce road traffic, which has peeved environmentalists.