Citizens hold satyagraha demanding better governance at various locations in Mysuru

January 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Multiple groups of citizens conducted a peaceful satyagraha at different locations in the city on Sunday, January 29, highlighting the administrative collapse and seeking better governance from the authorities.

An initiative launched by the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, it was supported by various groups who sat in satyagraha at nine different locations to highlight the failure of the authorities in living up to the public expectations.

The citizens assembled at different public parks and discussed the issue and highlighted key failures in their respective areas as part of the satyagraha.

Dr. V. Prakash, former director of CFTRI, said he was supporting the cause as Mysuru matters to the people and it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that the city was governed. He said, ‘’If Mysuru matters to us, we should also matter more to Mysuru and people should be more proactive. Though we took the cleanest city tag, the challenge is to take the best governed city tag,’’ said Mr. Prakash. Youngsters should take the lead though the senior citizens will also be part of it, he added.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding president of the MGP said the satyagraha stems from a general all-round decline in civic affairs and governance by the Mysuru City Corporation. He said Mysuru roads are not safe and there were 170 deaths in 2022 as against 121 deaths in 2021 while footpaths were encroached in many places. Similarly, the lakes which provided the much-needed lung space including the Kukkarahalli Kere were in bad state or being encroached upon while Chamundi Hills was fast turning into a concrete jungle. The MCC was not sparing even the public parks where constructions are being taken up in violation of the law all of which are examples of bad governance, said Mr. Shenoy.

Satyagrahas were conducted at Netaji Nagar near Ganapathy temple by Parisara Balaga at KRS led by activist Banu Mohan, at Satgalli, Vijayanagar 3 rd stage, LIC Colony Srirampura, Shivaji Park at N.R.Colony, Jayanagar Park, Vijayanagar 4 th stage, Lingambudhi Lake etc.