Citizens’ group reiterates demand for ward committees in Mysuru

November 23, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

There is pressure on the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to constitute and announce the ward committee members so as to usher in decentralisation of governance and give citizens a voice in the affairs of the city.

The members of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) recently met the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and discussed the issue and reiterated the urgency of constituting the ward committees.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding president of the MGP, said the authorities are dithering on the issue on the selection procedure but it has to be a random and open invitation given asking the citizens interested in public affairs to work as ward committee members.

Though the zonal officers of the MCC have apparently prepared a list of ward committee members, it is likely to have recommendations of the corporators who will want their hold in their respective wards to be intact. Hence the MGP has sought a copy of the ward members’ list approved by the MCC council in 2021.

Mr. Shenoy said they trying to decentralizs goverance and political power from elected leaders and hence it was being opposed by most MLAs and councillors.

He said Article 243S of the Constitution of India, inserted through the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act in June 1993, mandates ward committees in cities with population more than 3 lakh people.

‘’It took a mind boggling 23 years to frame the rules to define the responsibilities and functioning of the ward committees. After filing a PIL, Bengaluru in 2019 and Mangaluru in 2022 got their ward committees’’, said Mr. Shenoy.

Though it is nobody’s claims that these ward committees are functioning efficiently, at least they give a chance to interested and concerned citizens to interact with local authorities on a formal basis to air their grievances, Mr. Shenoy added.

‘’Unfortunately, Mysuru city has done very little to form ward committees and area sabhas even after the High Court directed MCC to form them within two months on June 23, 2021’’, Mr. Shenoy said.

Reiterating the benefits of constituting the ward committees, he said it will help reduce corruption in awarding and implementing contracts, and help the citizens to work with their corporators to get their grievances solved concerning water supply, sewage issues, roads, parks, power, property taxes, house completion reports, etc.