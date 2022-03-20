Citizens’ efforts offer hope to revive sparrow population

There are also concerns that the decline of the sparrows in most urban pockets could be irreversible given the changing habitat and lifestyle

World Sparrow Day was celebrated in Mysuru on Sunday and voluntary organisations donated bird house and feeders to the public to help revive the bird population | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The diminutive house sparrow or ‘’gubbachi’’ which has all but disappeared from the urban landscape had citizens rooting for it to mark the World Sparrow Day in Mysuru on Sunday.

Besides, traces of evidence of the sparrow population in parts of the city has given hope to naturalists and conservationists who have stepped up their campaign to seek public participation to ensure the safety and revival of the once ubiquitous bird.

People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru and Jeev Day Jain Charity (JDJC) distributed bamboo water bowls and bird feeder to NGOs and philanthropists.

Mr. V. Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, who inaugurated the PFA and JDJC programme said that while the larger animals and exotic species like elephants and tigers have their habitat protected and ensures their conservation, sparrows and similar birds in urban areas have little protection.

He said the near-disappearance of sparrows was an indicator of loss and absence of nesting sites though these birds were still found in large numbers in rural hinterland. Dr. Amardeep Singh of PFA, Mr.Sumathilalji Pagariya, President, Mysore Pinjrapole Society, Mr. Somashekar, naturalist, Ms. Dilkhush Kothari, President, JDJC were among those present.

Ms. Kokila Ramesh Jain of JDJC who is distributing bird houses and feeders since the last few years said there was perceptible evidence of the revival of the sparrow population in certain areas. With a little help like ensuring safety, provision of food and water their population can be revived as at Devaraja Market, she added.

However, there are also concerns that the decline of the sparrows in most urban pockets could be irreversible given the changing habitat and lifestyle.

Though sparrows are found in rural hinterland in large numbers, bird experts aver their population could go into a decline due to trends of urbanization and changing lifestyle sweeping the rural areas as well. But activists are confident that public awareness and interest can help revive the fortunes of sparrow.

Regional Museum of Natural History and Mysuru Science Foundation conducted a painting contest for children to create greater interest among birds and sparrows in them. Parisara Snehi Team and KMPK Trust marked the World Sparrow Day with a cycle rally across the city.