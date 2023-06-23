Citizens’ collective criticises Khader’s decision to invite religious personalities

June 23, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jagruta Nagarika Karnataka, a citizens collective, has condemned Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader’s move of inviting religious personalities to give inspirational talks to the newly elected legislators.

Mr. Khader had earlier said that people, including Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishankar, would provide guidance to 70 newly elected MLAs. Members of the collective said the MLAs should listen to people who talk about social justice, democracy, constitutional values, and secularism and not religious values. The event will be held from June 26 to 29.

“The MLAs should develop scientific temper. The people of the State have decimated the BJP that engaged in communal politics and voted to uphold democratic values,” said the statement signed by progressive personalities, including G. Ramakrishna, K. Marlasiddappa, Banjagere Jayaprakash, K.S. Vimala, S.G. Siddaramaiah, and Rajendra Chenni.