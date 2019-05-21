Citizens chip in to remove garbage from park

Residents of various localities are taking more interest in clearing their residential areas of garbage. This is apart from the daily routine of door to door collection of garbage by pourakarmikas of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage conducted a ‘shramdaan’ on Saturday to make their public park and its surroundings free of plastic bags, liquor bottles and other rubbish.

The group consisted of regular morning walkers and their family members and residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, B & C Blocks, the adjacent Cauvery Layout, Wildgrass Layout and Bogadi North. They made the public park in Vijayanagar C Block and its surrounding area measuring around six acres a garbage-free zone.

Schoolchildren and senior citizens also participated in shramdaan in large numbers with great enthusiasm, displaying a sense of ownership of the park. A release stated that the shramdaan was organised under the aegis of the city-based ‘Tree Lovers Club (TLC),’ an offshoot of VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust.

Club president Mandetira N. Subramani, a retired senior non-commissioned officer of the Indian Air Force, said that the initiative was a fall out of the combined efforts of the residents who wanted to remove muck and garbage left behind by miscreants and strangers.

The shramdaan lasted about two hours during which the participants collected 7 bags of empty liquor and plastic bottles and 29 bags of plastic bags and garbage and disposed them off. The highlight of the event was the address by a sixth standard student of JSS Public School – S. Aditya – who appealed to the gathering to conduct a shramdaan every month and make the park and environment clean and green for children to play.

Similarly, Sanath A. Wadi, a 2nd PU student who passed out from a college in Alike, Dakshina Kannada, addressed the gathering and said such activities should be held across all localities and more saplings should be planted to make the city green.