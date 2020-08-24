Citizens can now help govt. in contact tracing

With the State government struggling with tracing primary and secondary contacts of positive patients, the State COVID-19 war room has urged citizens to download an app and participate in preventing the spread.
Munish Moudgil, in-charge of the war room, said that citizens can now participate in the contact-tracing process and alert the government if they are contacts or if they know people who are contacts. The app – Contact Tracing - is available on Google Playstore.
Patients will have to enter the mobile number or the Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID of the positive patient. In case one does not have both these details, citizens can chose to enter these options manually. “Our government teams will verify the details. We want citizens to provide data to the best of their knowledge and help us by providing genuine and correct information,” he said.
Over the past ten days, the number of primary and secondary contacts per patient which has been traced ranges from 3 to 10 across different districts. As of Sunday, there were as many as 3.5 lakh primary contacts and 2.8 lakh secondary contacts traced over the past two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath