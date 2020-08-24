Citizens can now help govt. in contact tracing

With the State government struggling with tracing primary and secondary contacts of positive patients, the State COVID-19 war room has urged citizens to download an app and participate in preventing the spread.

Munish Moudgil, in-charge of the war room, said that citizens can now participate in the contact-tracing process and alert the government if they are contacts or if they know people who are contacts. The app – Contact Tracing - is available on Google Playstore.

Patients will have to enter the mobile number or the Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID of the positive patient. In case one does not have both these details, citizens can chose to enter these options manually. “Our government teams will verify the details. We want citizens to provide data to the best of their knowledge and help us by providing genuine and correct information,” he said.

Over the past ten days, the number of primary and secondary contacts per patient which has been traced ranges from 3 to 10 across different districts. As of Sunday, there were as many as 3.5 lakh primary contacts and 2.8 lakh secondary contacts traced over the past two weeks.