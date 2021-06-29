Citing threat to student’s health, Vishwanath asks CM to cancel SSLC exams

Mysuru

29 June 2021 19:17 IST

Citing the threat posed to the health of students from COVID-19, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has called upon Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to cancel the SSLC examinations.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had held the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio earlier, told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday that the State government’s decision to hold examinations on July 19 and 22 was not only ‘hurried’, but also ‘unscientific’.

Just when the experts are predicting a third wave of the pandemic, the government has announced the dates and thereby exposing the students to the pandemic, which has already caused enough suffering, he said.

The move will not only destroy the health of the children, but also their education, he warned while questioning the appropriateness of holding an examination without opening schools and conducting classes.

Mr. Vishwanath also expressed surprise over cardiologist Devi Shetty, who heads the advisory committee constituted by the State government, predicting a third wave while at the same time also recommending the reopening of educational institutions.

The BJP MLC cautioned the government against reopening schools and endangering the health and safety of children.

When his attention was drawn to the conduct of SSLC exams last year, Mr. Vishwanath said the government has not disclosed how many students and teachers had died due to COVID-19 after the examination last year. Besides, he said the first wave was not as lethal and virulent as the second wave, which was experienced by the people this year.