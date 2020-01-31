Citing Savadi case, Vishwanath presses for Cabinet berth

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is away in Delhi to hold talks with BJP’s national leadership on Cabinet expansion, the former Minister A.H. Vishwanath stepped up pressure on his inclusion in the Ministry by citing the case of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

In the light of speculation over new entrants to the BJP who lost the Assembly bypolls not getting ministerial berths, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that Mr. Savadi too had lost the Assembly elections, yet he was included in Ministry.

“When you made Mr. Savadi, who lost the polls, a Deputy Chief Minister, why can’t you make me a Minister?” said Mr. Vishwanath, who lost the bypolls from Hunsur.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr Vishwanath even referred to the inclusion of late Arun Jaitley in the Union Cabinet after his loss in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Yediyurappa should include him in the Ministry and make use of his experience, he said and promised to bring a good name to the government.

He also sought to remind Mr. Yediyurappa about the role he had played in his becoming Chief Minister and Mr. Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister.

‘Goal achieved’

He said his goal was to bring down the coalition government and that he had succeeded in it. Contending that he had no regrets about his political actions, Mr. Vishwanath said he had faith in Mr. Yediyurappa. But, added that he would not discuss the issue of ministerial berth with the Chief Minister. He said he would not change his stance even if he was denied a ministerial berth, but Mr. Yediyurappa would have to give an answer for his exclusion.