Citing safety and security issues, licence to operate flights at Shivamogga airport renewed only for a month

The licence to operate flights at Shivamogga airport, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body of civil aviation, will expire this September 23.

If the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation fails to get the licence renewed, flight operations from the airport will be affected.

The airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023, began flight operations on August 23, 2023. It operates direct flights to Bengaluru, Goa, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The DGCA had issued licence to operate flights up to August 23, 2024. Now, the licence has been renewed only for a month.

Shivamogga airport is the first one to be operated by KSIIDC in the State. The DGCA, while issuing the licence, had put conditions on safety and security. As certain conditions have not been fulfilled, the DGCA refused to renew the licence for one year, according to officials.

The DGCA has noted that the runway safety area is not as per stipulated standards. There has been a delay in procuring rescue equipment and there are not sufficient employees to look after fire safety.

It has also noticed the absence of a quick reaction team (QRT), and the strength of security personnel is also not sufficient.

The DGCA has asked the KSIIDC to make these arrangements to get the licence renewed further, said officials.

When The Hindu contacted B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, on this issue, he said it was true the licence had been renewed only for a month. “I met the secretary of the Department of Infrastructure Development. The officers are working on this matter, and we are hopeful of getting the licence after fulfilling all the facilities,” he said.

Further, he added that work on the night landing facility had been going on. The DGCA had approved airport ground lighting (AGL). “The issues noted by the DGCA for the licence are minor. They do not involve huge financial implications. The State government officials are addressing them,” he said.