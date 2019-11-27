Citing Maharashtra, HDD hints at changes post polls

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda hinted at political changes in the State after the byelections, citing the recent developments in Maharashtra as a precursor.

Speaking to media persons in the city before leaving for campaigning in Hunsur, Mr. Gowda said it was once unthinkable that the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress could cobble up a coalition, and hence, anything was possible in the future. However, much will depend on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he added.

Mr. Gowda said that if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine could provide an able administration for five years, it would usher in changes in the country’s polity. When asked if there could be a fallout of the Maharashtra experiment in Karnataka also after the byelections, Mr. Gowda said it will have a “profound impact” on the entire country.

However, he said the JD(S) was not going with the Congress in the forthcoming byelections though both had the common goal of ensuring the defeat of the defectors and the disqualified MLAs who are seeking a re-election.