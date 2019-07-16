Citing Cong. threat, rebels seek help from police in Mumbai

The 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators holed up in a hotel here have once again written to the Mumbai police Commissioner demanding better security.

The Powai police have imposed Section 144 of the Cr.PC even as the legislators have said they anticipate ‘serious threat’ from the senior Congress leadership in the city and at the Centre, including leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad, who are slated to arrive here to hold talks with the senior MLAs.

‘No plan to meet anyone’

“We the respected members of the Karnataka Assembly are currently staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai. We would like to inform you that we have absolutely no intention of meeting Mr. Kharge and Mr. Azad or other Congress leaders from Maharashtra,” reads the letter, also addressed to the Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Mumbai.

The MLAs claim a ‘serious’ threat to life and limb from the Congress leadership in Maharashtra and Karnataka. “We therefore make a request to kindly make the necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting in case the situation arises,” reads the letter.

The letter is signed by 14 rebel legislators, including Shivram Hebbar, B.C. Patil, Mahesh K. Vishwanath, Muniratnam, Narayan Gowda, R. Shankar, H. Nagesh, Pratap Patil, Gopalaiah, Ramesh J, MTB Nagaraj, Somshekar and Basavaraja. The letter is titled “Threat from a few Congress leaders.”

The Karnataka crisis has been playing out of Mumbai and Bengaluru the past fortnight and many believe it to be orchestrated by BJP MLC Prasad Lad and youth leader Mohit Kamboj who have also been spotted among the MLAs the past few days. Earlier, the rebel MLAs flew back into Mumbai last week after submitting resignations to the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

The crisis had spilt over on to the streets of Mumbai with the detention and later forced departure of Cabinet Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had arrived to meet the rebel legislators earlier this month.