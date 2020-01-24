Citing complaint of malpractice, Hassan gets warning ahead of SSLC exam

Taking serious note of a complaint alleging malpractices during the SSLC examination last year in Hassan district, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination (KSEE) Board has directed officers of the Education Department to ensure the exams are conducted fairly this year.

Hassan secured the top position in the State last year with the highest pass percentage.

B.H. Shekharappa, Senior Assistant Director of the Examination Board, has sent this direction to zonal officers of the department. Interestingly, this letter refers to a teacher’s complaint alleging malpractices during the examination in Hassan district in 2019.

The complainant is Shivakumar, a high school teacher at Channaraypatna. He, in his letter to the Commissioner of Public Instructions, had alleged that the then Deputy Director of Public Instructions of Hassan, Manjunath, gave an oral order to allow malpractice in the exams. Besides that, the then Block Education Officer of Channarayapatna taluk, Pushpavathi, allowed malpractice in the taluk, he had alleged. “Because of such steps, Hassan stood first in the State,” he had alleged.

Further, he cautioned that this year too there could be malpractices on a large scale and CCTV cameras should be installed to ensure a fair examination, without hurting the morale of the students, he added.

However, K.S. Prakash, DDPI of Hassan, told presspersons that the complaint was baseless.

“We will find out who the complainant is. So far we just know the name of the person. We will ask him to furnish evidence to support his allegations,” he said.

Mr. Prakash said Hassan district stood first in the overall pass percentage and also in terms of the quality of results. “Among those cleared the exams, 32% of students secured A and A+ grades. We will ensure a fair examination this year too. We have already installed CCTV cameras at the centres,” he added.