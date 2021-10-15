CISF cycle rally reaches Belagavi

belagavi

15 October 2021 12:43 IST

The next stop for the cyclists is Kolhapur

A CISF cycle rally organised as part of Rashtriya Ekta Divas arrived in Belagavi on October 14. Mangala Angadi, MP, welcomed the rally. She flagged off the next leg of the rally at fort gate. The next stop for the cyclists is Kolhapur.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Vikram Amathe and V.V. Sneha, and other officials were present.

Advertising

Advertising

The rally began in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on September 29. It will end at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.