Karnataka

Circular on wage payment

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 13 June 2020 00:10 IST
Updated: 13 June 2020 00:10 IST

The State Finance Department has issued a circular directing all government and semi-government agencies, boards, and corporations to pay salary/wages to contract employees, workers, and daily wagers for their services hired before and after the lockdown period in the State. Heads of departments and boards and corporations have also been instructed to pay salaries/wages of employees whose services have been outsourced.

