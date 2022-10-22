Circular authorising SDMCs of govt. schools to collect ₹100 donation a month from parents withdrawn

Following outrage from political Opposition and student organisations, the Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its earlier circular that authorised School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) of government schools to collect a donation of ₹100 from parents every month to pay guest teachers and develop school infrastructure.

The circular issued by The Department of Public Instruction on October 19 was withdrawn on Saturday on the directions of Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh, the order copy said.

Opposition reactions

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had earlier demanded immediate withdrawal of the circular, and tweeted: “BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from govt. coffers, they now want to loot the parents too. Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniform and shoes, Vidyasiri and hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one and now wants to take their money also.”

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy too termed the decision “shameful” and said it only showed the bankruptcy of the BJP government. “There aren’t enough facilities at government schools and how can the government go seeking donations from parents?” he questioned.

Voluntary, as per Act

Mr. Nagesh, in a firefighting mode, spoke to media persons earlier in the day in Mysuru, and said that the donations were “strictly voluntary” and nobody can be compelled to pay up.

He said the order was issued by the Commissioner of Public Instruction under the Right to Education Act, 2009. He said there was an upper limit of ₹100 set by the Act and the members of SDMC of the local schools, who happen to be the parents of students studying in such institutions, decide as to how best it can be utilized to ramp up the infrastructure.

He attacked Mr. Siddaramaiah for his opposition to the circular saying it was only part of the RTE Act, 2009, which was enacted by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Mr. Siddaramaiah was reacting without comprehending the issue.

However, by evening the Minister issued directions to the Department of Public Instructions, which withdrew the October 19 circular.