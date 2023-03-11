Cinerama-2023 shortfilm festival concludes

March 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Actor and producer Daali Dhananjaya said here on Saturday that the realm of cinema offers a plethora of possibilities and success was contingent upon both one’s aptitude and diligence.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the two-day national-level short film festival Cinerama-2023 organised by the Department of Visual Communication, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus.

Mr. Dhananjaya said aspiring individuals should capitalise on the diverse opportunities presented to them within the film industry and stressed the imperatives of seizing every opportunity to showcase one’s capabilities and perform to the best of one’s abilities. He cited his career as an illustration, stating that each role he has portrayed has laid a strong foundation for his current success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also imparted guidance to aspiring individuals interested in film production, emphasising how technological advancements greatly benefits present-day students. Mr. Dhananjaya said with all the options, amenities, and opportunities now available on mobile phones, an entire movie can be shot using just these devices, adding that mobile phones have widened the scope and can serve as a sturdy foundation for producing major films.

During the festival which had a tremendous response from budding filmmakers from across the country,7 shortlisted short films were screened out of nearly 50 entries from 40 institutions and universities.

There was a technical session on “Why Film Criticism Matters in the Age of Streaming ” by Suchin Mehrotra, film journalist and critic, as part of the festival

G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita Mysuru, presided over the function. Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director, Amrita Mysuru; Moulya Baladi, Chairperson, Department of Visual Communication, and others were present on the occasion.

The best short film award was bagged by Sanjai Chandrasekaran for ‘Canvas’ in Tamil and the price had a cash award of ₹10,000, trophy and a certificate. Pranav Krishna’s ‘Across’ in Malayalam bagged the second prize and Sampath Kumar Rai’s ‘Ilibodu’ in Kannada bagged the third prize.

In the best mobile short film cagegory, Rithik Nair’s ‘Two Coconuts’ bagged the first prize and Adithya Yaligar’s ‘Heal Within’ bagged the second prize. Separate category of Amrita Awards were given to the students of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Mysuru campus, to encourage and keep the spirit of film making.