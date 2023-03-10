Cinerama 2023: national-level short film festival inaugurated 

March 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

“Movies and visual media hold immense power to shape and transform communities by conveying messages. Advancements in mobile phone technology have expanded the potential for visual media, offering new avenues for communication and expression, said .Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, actor and film director, here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Cinerama 2023, a national-level short film festival being conducted at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The veteran director said mobile phones possess all the necessary elements to produce a movie or any visual media content and short films can be just as influential as full-length movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they can effectively convey important messages and short films have the potential to contain even epic stories, but only if the creators possess the sensitivity to connect with the pulse of society.

Mandya Ramesh, theatre artiste, underlined the importance of emotional maturity and sensitivity in creating content and entering the world of film production. ‘’There are countless stories in our surroundings, and a director must possess a sensitive mind to comprehend them’’, he added.

He highlighted some of the traits required for film making and production including patience, the ability to confront challenges, and adeptness in handling challenging situations,

Underlining the importance of literary study for individuals involved in film direction, Mr. Ramesh said literature contains valuable elements that provide new insights into the subtleties of life and can help enlighten the mind.

‘’Merely assembly of a team and holding a camera is not sufficient for making a film; it requires in-depth research, knowledge, and a socially conscious mindset. Only then can a film be truly created’’, said Mr. Ramesh and described short films as the most effective medium that embodies all the essential elements of film-making.

There was also a technical session on “Film Marketing and Promotions” by Sangeetha Janachandran. Brahmachari Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director, Mysuru campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita Mysuru; Rekha Bhat, Academic Coordinator; Moulya Baladi, Chairperson, Department of Visual Communication, and others were present.

The technical session on “Why Film Criticism Matters in the Age of Streaming” by Suchin Mehrotra, film journalist and critic, Mumbai, and award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.