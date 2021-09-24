Karnataka

Cinemas allowed to operate at full capacity, pubs to re-open

A single-screen theatre in Mysuru.   | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

 

Cinemas in Karnataka can open to full capacity from October 1 in districts which have a test positivity rate of less than 1%. Pubs are set to open on October 3. These announcements were made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 24.

However, only people who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry. Cinemas and pubs will have to be closed if the positivity rate in the district goes beyond 2%, he warned.

The Chief Minister said that night curfew will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as it exists now. “We will announce separate guidelines for Dasara festivities,” he said.

Also Read
The installation of four new dialysis machines has enabled Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru to facilitate more free dialysis sessions.

B.R. Shetty group’s bankruptcy hits dialysis centres in govt. hospitals

 

Schools, colleges

The Chief Minister said that 100% attendance will be allowed from standard 6 to II pre-university. Schools and colleges can be open for five days a week from Monday to Friday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 7:09:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cinemas-ion-karnataka-allowed-to-operate-at-full-capacity-from-october-1/article36651944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY