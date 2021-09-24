Cinemas allowed to operate at full capacity, pubs to re-open

100% attendance will be allowed in schools up to standard 6 and colleges

Cinemas in Karnataka can open to full capacity from October 1 in districts which have a test positivity rate of less than 1%. Pubs are set to open on October 3. These announcements were made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 24.

However, only people who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry. Cinemas and pubs will have to be closed if the positivity rate in the district goes beyond 2%, he warned.

The Chief Minister said that night curfew will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as it exists now. “We will announce separate guidelines for Dasara festivities,” he said.

Schools, colleges

The Chief Minister said that 100% attendance will be allowed from standard 6 to II pre-university. Schools and colleges can be open for five days a week from Monday to Friday.