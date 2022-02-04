Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools in Karnataka to operate at full capacity from February 5

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 15:30 IST

Eating inside cinema halls will not be allowed; people have to wear masks while watching films

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and yoga centres in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at full capacity from Saturday (February 5), nearly a month after they were instructed to operate at half capacity due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation rate remaining low, the Karnataka Government has decided to allow these establishments to operate at full occupancy.

A decision to this effect was taken on February 4 after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar and health experts.

Mr. Sudhakar told reporters that these centres would have to continue to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Only people who have taken two doses of vaccine for the pandemic would be allowed to enter cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and yoga centres.

Eating inside cinema halls has been prohibited. People have to strictly wear masks while watching films in cinema halls.

The film industry has been demanding the government allow cinemas to operate with 100% capacity as the industry has incurred huge financial losses owing to the pandemic-related restrictions.

Earlier, hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants were allowed to operate at full capacity.