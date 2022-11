Cine director S. Narayan seeks Congress ticket from Rajajinagar

November 16, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kannada film director and actor S. Narayan has applied to the KPCC seeking Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from Rajajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. He submitted the application on Wednesday. Rajajinagar is currently being represented by BJP leader and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar. He turned the seat into a BJP bastion by winning the polls multiple times. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.