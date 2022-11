November 16, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kannada film director and actor S. Narayan has applied to the KPCC seeking Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from Rajajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. He submitted the application on Wednesday. Rajajinagar is currently being represented by BJP leader and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar. He turned the seat into a BJP bastion by winning the polls multiple times.