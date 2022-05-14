CIMS holds its maiden convocation; doctors urged to put service above self      

In all, 138 of the 146 students received their degrees with Dr. N.R. Monisha topping the scroll of honors with 77.2 per cent

The first batch of MBBS students of CIMS being administered the Hippocratic Oath during the maiden convocation of the institute held in Chamarajanagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was a red letter day for the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) which held its maiden convocation to mark the passing out of the first batch of MBBS students, on Saturday.

In all, 138 of the 146 students who took admission, received their degrees with Dr. N.R. Monisha topping the scroll of honors with 77.2 per cent, Dr. Aastha Arora who scored 76 per cent being ranked second and Dr. S.R. Sachin with 75.2 per cent bagging the third rank.

Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences urged the fresh graduates to put service above self and work for the welfare of the society.

Completing medical course entails hard work but it also has sacrifices by one’s parents, teachers who mould the students into doctors, said Dr. Ramesh equating the ambience of the CIMS on the outskirts of the Chamarajanagar town, with ancient gurukula.

Doctors set to begin their practice should be socially committed and the society should take note of their commitment and it will shore up the value of medical profession in the eye of the public, said Dr. Ramesh.

He also urged the fresh graduates to retain their inquisitiveness and said that it will help inculcate scientific mindset and temper. There is no dearth of opportunities for doctors to serve in the society and one should seek satisfaction in rendering service, Dr. Ramesh added.

Padmashree awardee Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, former Director of NIMHANS, said that emphasis should be on continuing learning while Dr. H.R. Sudarshan, of BR Hills Karuna Trust and Padmashree awardee, advised the outgoing graduates to inculcate a spirit of selfless service and work for the poor.

Dr. G.M. Sanjeev, Dean and Director, CIMS, presided and said that the medical college was established in 2016 as an autonomous institute funded by the government. The convocation and the successful passing out of the first batch has allayed fears associated with a nascent institution. He said that eight new subjects would be introduced in the CIMS during the new academic year and in case the PG courses were approved then it would help improve the quality of medical services extended to the rural areas in the district.

Principal of CIMS Dr. Girish V. Patil, other faculty members of the institute were present. Earlier, the students were also imparted the Hippocratic oath and the passing out graduates shared their experiences during the programme.