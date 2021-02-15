CIMS gets nod to offer BSc Nursing course from this year

Those wishing to take up nursing have more opportunities now as the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) has got the nod to offer BSc Nursing from this year.
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, said an order has been issued by the Medical Education Department Secretary in this connection and the course has an intake of 100 seats. All seats will be filled as per the government quota, he said in a statement.
Mr. Kumar said admission will commence soon following the approval from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. He had urged Minister for Medical Education and Health K. Sudhakar to start BSc Nursing course in the border district from this year in the interest of academic development and to improve healthcare facilities. Responding to the appeal, an order was issued for starting the course from 2020-21.
The Minister thanked Dr. Sudhakar for responding favourably.
