ADVERTISEMENT

CII’s TQM Forum visit to Schneider plant

April 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – 25 th Edition of TQM Forum is an industry group that spreads TQM philosophy across industries by sharing industry best practices and providing training to its members on the latest technologies.

As a part of this, a TQM visit was arranged for the CII, Mysuru members to Schneider Electric’s Mysuru plant.  At the plant, Schneider Electric demonstrated their solutions using IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and digitisation initiatives in its manufacturing facility for smart meters. About 40 members across various industries of Mysuru were part of the visit.

Chairman CII Mysuru Sam Cherian, Vice-Chairman Eswara Rao, Amit Kumar, Vice-President and Business Unit Head, Schneider Electric, Mysuru and Co-convener TQM Forum, J. Hariharamahadevan, Senior General Manager, Schneider Electric, Mysuru, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US