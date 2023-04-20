CII’s TQM Forum visit to Schneider plant

April 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – 25 th Edition of TQM Forum is an industry group that spreads TQM philosophy across industries by sharing industry best practices and providing training to its members on the latest technologies.

As a part of this, a TQM visit was arranged for the CII, Mysuru members to Schneider Electric’s Mysuru plant. At the plant, Schneider Electric demonstrated their solutions using IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and digitisation initiatives in its manufacturing facility for smart meters. About 40 members across various industries of Mysuru were part of the visit.

Chairman CII Mysuru Sam Cherian, Vice-Chairman Eswara Rao, Amit Kumar, Vice-President and Business Unit Head, Schneider Electric, Mysuru and Co-convener TQM Forum, J. Hariharamahadevan, Senior General Manager, Schneider Electric, Mysuru, were present.

