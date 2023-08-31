CII’s session on MSME empowerment in Mysuru on September 1

August 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

MSMEs are an inseparable and critical component in India’s economic development, with a potential to contribute significantly to the Government of India’s vision of doubling the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion over the next few years.

However, while Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is working closely with MSME on several initiatives and interactions at individual as well as cluster-level for their critical requirements pertaining to adoption of digital tools, streamlining financial management, sharing of experience and best manufacturing practices etc.

However, MSMEs face challenges to growth due to lack of resources and timely access to finance, lack of adequate finance continues to remain the biggest challenge for the sector and has constrained its growth.

With this background, CII Mysuru is organising a session on “Empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Simplified Finance” on Friday, September 1, at 2 p.m. at Hotel Southern Star here.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, the session aims to shed light on vital aspects that can elevate the growth trajectory of MSMEs. The focus areas include streamlining financial processes, leveraging government schemes, ensuring sustainable growth, and facilitating access to finance for the sector.

Key topics of the session will be Current Business Environment – Opportunities and Challenges, Empowering MSMEs through Innovative Financing Solutions, Ease of Access of Finance for MSMEs, Government Schemes & Initiatives to Support MSMEs and Entrepreneurial Success Stories & Case Studies: Learning from the success stories of entrepreneurs who have effectively navigated the challenges and achieved remarkable growth.

Key speakers at the session are Dinesh T., Joint Director, District Industries Centre, Mysuru, Ketan Gaikwad, Managing Director and CEO, Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), Satyaki Rastogi, General Manager and Regional Head, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Ramesh Sagayaraj, Zonal Head – South, Business Banking Group, RBL Bank, V.C. Raju, Senior Vice President – Treasury, South, RBL Bank, Sam Cherian, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone, Ranganathan S., Chief Financial Officer, Automotive Axles Ltd, R. Devanathan, Chief Financial Officer, N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Utsav Agarwal, Director, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt. Ltd

The event presents a unique opportunity for MSMEs to connect, learn, and network, fostering an environment of knowledge-sharing and collaboration. Attendees from MSME will gain valuable insights into the intricacies of finance and growth strategies tailored to the MSME sector.

For registration contact: Kiran at 9844785965.